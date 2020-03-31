3 in family test positive for coronavirus in Ballari, stringent lockdown in place

This makes Ballari the 12th district in Karnataka where a COVID-19 case has been reported.

news Coronavirus

Three members of a family tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ballari district of Karnataka on Monday. The source of their infection is unclear.

The cases were confirmed by Ballari Deputy Commissioner SS Nakul and Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu.

"The family will be treated at the district hospital. Extensive disinfection of the affected area will take place. Health workers will do surveys to check if there is anyone who has developed symptoms of COVID-19," SS Nakul told reporters on Monday.

Health officials are also tracing contacts of anyone who might have come in touch with the family. Out of Karnataka’s 30 districts, Ballari is the 12th where a COVID-19 case has been reported.

DC Nakul announced that stringent lockdown measures will be implemented in Hosapete town in the district, where the family resides. "We are treating Hosapete as a containment zone and stringent lockdown measures will be in place," Nakul added.

Police barricaded the road leading to the family's residence in Hosapete after the case was confirmed.

This takes the number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka up to 91 in the state which includes 3 deaths reported from Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi, and six people who were discharged after recovering.

This includes cases from Mysuru and Mangaluru where no foreign travel history or contact history was reported.