3 cryptos that could soon skyrocket in 2022: Monero (XMR), Cardano (ADA), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Monero (XMR), Cardano (ADA), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG) could soon skyrocket and provide giant gains, as all 3 cryptos have been accumulated heavily by whales in the past few weeks. The Monero (XMR) network is soon scheduled for a hard fork that would increase security measures on the XMR blockchain, while Cardano (ADA) is improving its NFT marketplaces. Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a new fundraising platform that will allow investors and project partners to utilise decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity pools, on multiple blockchain networks. These 3 cryptocurrencies can be added to form a diverse crypto portfolio that could deliver huge returns in the future. Letâ€™s find out if these 3 cryptos are worth your attention and why they could deliver such high returns.

Monero (XMR) will soon upgrade to bulletproof+

The Monero blockchain network which is known for its privacy features will soon undergo a bulletproof network upgrade. The current zero-knowledge proof called bulletproof will be soon upgraded to bulletproof+ allowing greater security for all users. Monero (XMR) makes use of stealth addresses and ring signatures to provide cutting-edge privacy and security. The upcoming upgrade is considered necessary for protecting Monero against ASIC miners. The new upgrade will also help in extending the ring signature size, which would allow Monero (XMR) to support larger transactions. The XMR token is being accumulated by whales in anticipation of the upgrade.

Cardano and Wanchain collaborate for interoperability

Wanchain has collaborated with Cardano to ensure interoperability between the Cardano mainnet and sidechains. It will help in the deployment of decentralized non-custodial and bidirectional cross-bridges, across the Cardano and Wanchain networks. Wanchain is a layer 1 Proof of Stake blockchain solution just like Cardano. The partnership will help Cardano developers and its users to gain access to more coding languages, infrastructure tools, and greater scalability. The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem has plans to develop into a multi-chain ecosystem that can ensure high scalability for its users.

Logarithmic Finance is an interoperable fundraising platform

The Logarithmic Finance ecosystem has been developed as an interoperable fundraising platform, that will allow users and project developers to connect on multiple blockchain networks. Liquidity pools on the Logarithmic Finance platform can be added across multiple networks such as Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Tezos (XTZ), Solana (SOL), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), and Avalanche (AVAX).

While most of the layer 1 solutions are in the process of ensuring interoperability, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a future-proof protocol that has already ensured multi-chain support for its users. The benefits of holding the LOG token include access to the LOG DAO community and they have the power to decide on the various upcoming projects that will be supported by the Logarithmic Finance ecosystem. Holders of the LOG token will also get staking rights and early access to projects.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) allows users and investors to create liquidity pools easily and quickly across multiple blockchain networks. Users get access to two kinds of liquidity pools depending on whether they wish to lock their hands or choose to withdraw them at any time.

Raising funds is a difficult activity, and project developers will be able to benefit from the tools provided by Logarithmic Finance. The DeFi boom is set to expand as more projects seek access to flexible liquidity across multiple blockchains. Centralized fundraising platforms are usually tied to one particular network limiting their access. A major advantage of using cross-chain bridges is that a significant amount of gas fees can be saved by moving assets across cheaper networks.

You can learn more about the LOG token through its various social media channels. The projectâ€™s site also provides a lot of data about the current status of the sale. Monero, Cardano, and Logarithmic Finance could yield better returns in the future as all three have interesting updates planned for the next quarter, which is exciting news for its users in 2022 and beyond.

