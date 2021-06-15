29-year-old Indian man missing in New York, friends in US and India launch search

Bhavik Bhandari was last seen on June 10 at his apartment in Washington in Upper Manhattan. He is described as being 5-foot-10-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

news Missing

A 29-year-old man from India has been reported missing in New York City, according to friends and posts on social media. Bhavik Bhandari was last seen at his apartment in Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan on Thursday, June 10 and has neither returned to his apartment nor contacted friends and family since then. He is described as being about 5-foot-10-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Bhavik, who is originally from Gurgaon, has lived in the United States since 2018 when he attended Parsons School of Design on an F-1 student visa. He graduated last year and has been on a work permit. Prior to leaving for the US, he attended Manipal University for his undergraduate degree.

Anirudh Kanga, a close friend of Bhavik’s, said they have contacted the Indian Embassy in New York, the general consulate office and the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in the search for Bhavik. Additionally, a missing person’s report has been filed with the New York City Police Department and Bhavik’s school and workplace have been alerted as well.

Hey New York, Please help find Bhavik Bhandari! He was last seen in Washington heights! Fellow Journalists and everyone can you please amplify!! Reaching out to officials in DC too! @NYPDnews @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYCCouncil @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/nNrTZp2was June 14, 2021

“We’ve reached out to everyone we know in his possible circle in New York,” Anirudh said. The coordination to search for Bhavik has included a mix of online and social media outreach, as well as involving friends in New York who have searched the area and contacted places he once frequented. They are also planning to check common areas such as Central Park.

Bhavik’s creativity also extended to theatre and acting, as many have recently recalled his passion for the dramatic arts. According to Anirudh, he had tried his hand at acting, directing and scriptwriting, and had gotten a few acting jobs in advertising. More recently, he was getting more interested in Buddhism and meditation, and volunteered at a Buddhist meditation centre called Kadampa in New York City.