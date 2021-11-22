29 students at Telangana residential school get COVID-19, officials on alert

This is the first time since the reopening of residential schools in Telangana last month, that such a large number of students tested positive.

news COVID-19

As many as 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Telangana's Khammam district have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing panic among the parents and teachers. The cases were reported during the last two days at the Gurukul School and junior college in Wyra town, officials said. The school authorities reportedly conducted coronavirus tests for all students after a few students showed suspected symptoms.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi said that the students who tested positive do not have any serious conditions. The official said that they were all taken home by their parents for home quarantine, as they did not need to be hospitalised. The parents of the other students were also taken home as a precautionary measure. However, a section of the parents alleged that school authorities delayed in giving them the information.

This is the first time since the reopening of residential schools in the state last month, that such a large number of students tested positive.

Senior officials from various departments visited the school and asked the school authorities to ensure strict adherence to preventive measures like maintaining social distance, wearing of masks and using sanitiser.

The school has about 550 students in the school and junior college. According to the Deccan Chronicle, on Sunday, November 21, about 225 students were tested and more have been tested on Monday as well. The report also states that all officials of schools and hostels in Khammam have been alerted by district officials, and headmasters and principals have been directed to conduct coronavirus tests on the students.

Educational institutions in Telangana reopened from September 1. However, the High Court allowed reopening of residential schools in the last week of October after the education department gave an assurance that all preventive measures will be taken.

With IANS inputs