28 residents in a Bengaluru apartment complex test COVID-19 positive

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told TNM that more tests will be conducted on Monday and the premises of the complex had been sanitised.

Twenty-eight residents of an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli zone have tested positive for the coronavirus. The residents of the complex were tested on Saturday and Sunday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told TNM. As many as 26 residents tested positive on Saturday while two more people tested positive on Sunday. A party hosted in the apartment complex is being considered as a probable cause for the cases.

“There are 1,000 more residents who are yet to be tested, which will be carried out on Monday. The cause cannot be ascertained yet but a party hosted is being considered to be a probable reason. Among the five blocks, 533 residents in three units were willing to be checked,” the Commissioner told TNM.

He further added that members who have tested positive are self-quarantining and that they are using the reverse isolation technique to limit the exposure of those who tested negative for the virus. In addition to this, the Bengaluru civic body has been carrying out health check-ups and maintaining the sanitation of the apartment complex.

He added, “We are taking all precautions and have sanitised the premises. Surveys of the households are underway and we will also be sending samples for genome sequencing to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) on Monday.”

Karnataka on Sunday reported 414 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the total number of infections and death toll to just over 9.45 lakh and 12,265 respectively, the Health Department said. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 241 of the fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada came next with 24 followed by Mysuru at 21, while the remaining cases were scattered over the state.

Cumulatively 9.45 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far, which includes 12,265 deaths and 9.27 lakh discharges, the bulletin said. Karnataka at present, has 5,836 active cases.

One death was reported in Bengaluru Urban and the other in Kalaburagi. Four of the 31 districts, Bagalkote, Ramanagara, Haveri and Shivamogga, reported no new infections and fatalities.

A total of 1.70 crore samples have been tested so far, including 60,876 on Sunday, the bulletin said.