27-yr-old TN engineering grad extorts money from 350 men through sex chat, arrested

The accused, with a woman-like voice, used to target men who download the Locanto app and were looking for job opportunities.

The Chennai police arrested a 27-year-old man for extorting money from around 350 men, by using his woman-like voice for sex chats with these men. According to reports, the accused had been doing this since 2017.

An engineering graduate, Vallal Rajkumar Reegan of Panakudi in Tirunelveli district, managed to pull off the crime by targeting men who download the app Locanto, looking for jobs.

P Udhayaraj from Maduravoyal had approached the police with a complaint that a woman named Priya was calling him on his phone, demanding money. He told the police that he had downloaded Locanto on February 16 to browse for job opportunities when a pop-up offering sex chat appeared on his screen. A few minutes into the chat, Udhayaraj allegedly received a call from a woman named Priya, who offered to provide sexual favours in exchange for money. On payment of Rs 100, he also received a nude picture of a woman. Later, Priya allegedly told him to pay Rs 1500 in exchange for a video. However, Udhayaraj refused to pay and blocked the number. A few hours after he blocked the number, he reportedly received the copy of a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by the woman. He also started receiving calls from many other numbers. Police began their investigation with Priya’s phone number which Udhayaraj gave them.

During investigation, police found that the number belonged to a man. While questioning him, he allegedly confessed that he was running the racket since 2017 and had extorted money from over 350 men so far using the same modus operandi. He also told the police that he lodged police complaints against men who refuse to part with their money and that he had filed around 300 such complaints so far since 2017, using the Tamil Nadu police online complaint system.

Joint Commissioner of Police, East, R Sudhakar told Times of India that Reegan was doing this to extort money from the men and that none of the affected men had approached the police till date since they feared getting exposed. Police have registered an FIR against Reegan under sections 384 [Punishment for extortion] and 506 (i) [Criminal intimidation] of the IPC and under various sections of the Information Technology Act.