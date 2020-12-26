27-year-old man murdered in Kerala in suspected case of caste killing

Aneesh got married to Haritha three months ago and there had allegedly been threats to his life after that.

In a suspected caste killing, 27-year old Aneesh, who got married three months ago, was allegedly killed by his wifeâ€™s relatives in Palakkad on Friday evening. The police have taken the slain manâ€™s father-in-law, Prabhu Kumar of Kuzhalmannam, and wifeâ€™s uncle Suresh into custody. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under sections 302 (Murder) and 34 (Criminal act done by several persons) at the Kuzhalmannam police station.

Aneesh, a painter, married Haritha three months ago. There were allegedly threats to his life after the wedding. According to the police, Aneesh belongs to the Kollan community, which comes under Other Backward Classes (OBC) while Haritha belongs to a dominant caste (Pillai).

Asianet News reports that Aneesh was from Thenkurissi, a village in Palakkad. His father-in-law Prabhu Kumar was reportedly caught from a relative's house in Coimbatore where he had absconded to. Suresh was nabbed on Friday.

An officer from the Kuzhalmannam police station said that the bride's father and uncle are suspected to be the assailants. Aneesh was waylaid while he was riding a bike and attacked. The arrests were made on the basis of the statements made by Arun, Aneesh's brother, who was on the bike with him when the attack happened.

Arun told Asianet News that both Prabhu Kumar and Suresh murdered Aneesh together with a machete and rod. Arun reportedly said that Aneesh was struck with the rod while he was riding the bike and then killed with the machete. He also said that the assailants came on a motorbike. The attack happened at Manam Kalabam.

Aneesh passed away enroute to the hospital.

In 2018, Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian man, was abducted and allegedly killed by his wife Neenu's family in Kottayam, hours after the young couple had registered their marriage. In November that year, a Kottayam court had observed that it was a case of honour killing. In August 2019, 10 people including Neenu's brother Shanu Chacko, were found guilty of the murder while Chacko, Neenu's father was acquitted.