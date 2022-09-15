27-year-old Kerala woman dies by suicide, husband arrested for dowry harassment

After Sheeja was found dead at her house, her parents filed a complaint with the Upputhara police in Idukki alleging that dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws had led her to take her own life.

The Upputhara police in Kerala’s Idukki arrested a 35-year-old man on Wednesday, September 14 for alleged dowry harassment that led his 27-year-old wife to take her own life. MK Sheeja, wife of Puthanveetil Jobish, a resident of Valakode, was found dead at her house on Friday, September 9.

Sheeja’s parents filed a complaint with the Upputhara police alleging that dowry harassment led their daughter to take her own life. Following this, the Idukki Superintendent of Police (SP) directed the Peermade Deputy SP to probe the incident. After the investigation, the DYSP-led police team arrested the accused on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sheeja, a resident of Heliberiya near Elappara, married Jobish 10 months ago. In their statement to the police, Sheeja’s parents said that Jobish’s family sought Rs 1.5 lakh and eight sovereigns of gold as dowry. Sheeja’s family gave the full amount and six sovereigns of gold. But after the wedding, Jobish and his family tortured Sheeja for the balance gold, her family said. They alleged that Jobish was an alcoholic and used to physically abuse Sheeja for the gold. His father Sasi and mother Kunjamma mentally tortured Sheeja, their statement said.

After quarreling for several days, Sheeja moved back to her parents’ house in August. But after 34 days, Jobish and his family recently resolved the issues and she returned to her husband’s house. The couple visited Sheeja’s parents, Kuttappan and Chinnamma, on September 7 and left the next evening. But on Friday, Jobish informed Sheeja’s family that she has been admitted to a hospital. Her family came to know about her death only after reaching the hospital.

According to Peermade DYSP J Kuriakose, their probe revealed that Sheeja died by suicide due to the harassment she faced from her husband. “In the name of dowry, the husband mentally and physically tortured the woman,” he said. The official further stated that they have included abetment of suicide to the charges against the accused.

“The probe in the case is still going on, if the father-in-law and mother-in-law are found to have any influence in the woman’s suicide, they will be included in the accused list,” he added.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

