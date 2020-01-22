27-year-old Hyderabad man takes own life allegedly over loss of job

The police have registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

news Death

A former employee of JP Morgan Chase & Co. in Hyderabad died by suicide on Monday over losing his job. The man, 27-year-old Anil, was working for two years at the company, until November 2019.

In November 2019, he lost his job as his contract was not renewed, and he wasn’t able to get a job since, said the police.

According to Malkajgiri Inspector A Manmohan, Anil had applied to several organisations for a job, and was disheartened that he could not find one. The police have registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to reports, when he didn’t answer messages or calls on Monday, the family asked their neighbour to check on him. They later found him dead in his room.

Anil’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem, which was conducted on Tuesday.

In a similar instance in November 2019, a woman techie in Hyderabad, 24-year-old Pogaku Harini, took her own life in her hostel room as she was upset as she was going to lose her job. She worked as a junior software developer at a financial services and information technology company in the city.

Harini, who had been working at the company for over two years, was served a retrenchment notice. Raidurgam Inspector Ravinder said, "According to her father and brother, she had been upset over the notice for the last few days and took the extreme step despite their efforts to convince her otherwise."

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:

Telangana

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No. 78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Tamil Nadu

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Karnataka

Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.