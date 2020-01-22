A former employee of JP Morgan Chase & Co. in Hyderabad died by suicide on Monday over losing his job. The man, 27-year-old Anil, was working for two years at the company, until November 2019.
In November 2019, he lost his job as his contract was not renewed, and he wasn’t able to get a job since, said the police.
According to Malkajgiri Inspector A Manmohan, Anil had applied to several organisations for a job, and was disheartened that he could not find one. The police have registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
According to reports, when he didn’t answer messages or calls on Monday, the family asked their neighbour to check on him. They later found him dead in his room.
Anil’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem, which was conducted on Tuesday.
In a similar instance in November 2019, a woman techie in Hyderabad, 24-year-old Pogaku Harini, took her own life in her hostel room as she was upset as she was going to lose her job. She worked as a junior software developer at a financial services and information technology company in the city.
Harini, who had been working at the company for over two years, was served a retrenchment notice. Raidurgam Inspector Ravinder said, "According to her father and brother, she had been upset over the notice for the last few days and took the extreme step despite their efforts to convince her otherwise."
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers:
Telangana
Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104
Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No. 78930-78930
Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584
Tamil Nadu
State health department suicide helpline number - 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN
Karnataka
Sahai: 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222
Kerala
Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530
Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.