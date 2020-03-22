263 Indians brought back from COVID-19 affected Italy, sent to quarantine in Delhi

The flight landed at around 10 am at Delhi airport after returning from Rome.

A batch of 263 Indians evacuated from Italy in view of the COVID-19 outbreak there were brought back to the country on Sunday and sent to a ITBP quarantine facility, officials said.



"The special flight had 263 passengers. It landed at around 10 am at Delhi airport from Rome," an Air India official said.



The Air India flight had taken off from the Delhi airport on Saturday. "All the 263 people are being taken to our quarantine centre in Chhawla area of south-west Delhi after thermal screening and immigration at the tarmac," an ITBP spokesperson said.



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine already has 215 Indians housed since March 15 after they were similarly evacuated by a special Air India flight from Rome. The facility has earlier hosted two such batches of Indians and foreigners who were brought back from Wuhan in China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the new evacuees, the total number of occupants currently being facilitated at the ITBP camp is 478. A batch of 215 evacuees from Milan in Italy are still there in the ITBP's Chhawla camp. They are part of those 218 who were shifted to the camp on March 15 after their evacuation from Milan. Two of them have been shifted to the Safdarjung hospital after they were found positive symptoms of coronavirus while one has been allowed to go home as he was found negative. Others are also tested negative.

This is the fifth batch of evacuees which has been shifted to the ITBP centre in Chhawla so far. Accordingly, Air India had sent a Boeing 777 aircraft to Rome-Fiumicino International Airport in Italy on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak which has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people across the globe.

As per a senior Air India official, the flight was operated on a Boeing 777 extended range (ER) aircraft. Last week, Air India had sent an aircraft to Milan to bring back over 230 Indian stranded there. The airline has already suspended operations on Delhi-Rome and Delhi-Milan routes till March 28.

