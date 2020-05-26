26-year-old Indian COVID-19 survivor falls to death in Dubai

The Indian national from Kerala, fell from the 7th floor balcony of his building where he stayed with six others, including a relative.

An Indian expat, who recently recovered from COVID-19, fell to his death from a building in Dubai, police said.

The 26-year-old Indian national from Kerala, fell from the seventh floor balcony of his building where he stayed with six others, including a relative.

A Dubai Police official confirmed the incident to Gulf News on Monday and said it was a suicide.

"He was suffering from a mental disorder and there is no criminal suspicions behind his death," said the official. "The incident happened on Sunday," the official confirmed.

The victim's relative said: "(He) awoke early to perform prayers and everyone was getting on with their daily morning chores when he walked to the balcony and jumped.

"He was suffering from a mental disorder and had been disturbed for some time. He thought everyone was out to attack him and had stopped eating his food as he thought people were feeding him poison. He was refusing to even take water from us." The victim had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 10.

On May 7, he was discharged from a Dubai hospital after clearing all tests. The relative told Gulf News that he had registered the victim in the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) last month in order to repatriate him, however he was unsuccessful in procuring a ticket.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar, a Hindi teacher at Sunrise School in Abu Dhabi, died on Sunday morning, the Gulf News reported. Kumar was detected with COVID-19 on May 7.

In a statement, the Sunrise School said, "The sad and shocking demise of Mr Anil Kumar, a senior Hindi teacher of Sunrise School on May 24, has left the entire Sunrise family in a pall of gloom.

"The bond that he had developed over the years, just as how we have with each faculty, makes the loss unbearable. The entire school is shaken and finds it hard to come to terms with this most saddening news," the daily quoted the statement.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two children. His wife Rajini teaches mathematics at the Sunrise School.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has claimed 245 lives with nearly 30,000 confirmed cases in the UAE. The virus has so far killed over 3,45,000 people across the world.

