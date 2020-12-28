26 UK returnees in Karnataka test positive for coronavirus, further tests underway

Among those who tested positive, 15 people were from Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that 26 people who returned from the United Kingdom in the past month had tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. The number increased from the 14 people reported on Sunday. Among those who tested positive, 15 people were from Bengaluru. All those who tested positive were isolated in government hospitals in Karnataka, K Sudhakar said.

Samples of those who tested positive were sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru before it was sent to the Union government's designated laboratory. A total of 38,500 travellers came to Karnataka from the UK from November 25 to December 22, when the Union government placed restrictions on flights between India and the UK. Authorities said that of this, 2,500 people came in two flights â€” Air India and British Airways, and efforts were on to trace these passengers, monitor their health and conduct tests.

Sudhakar hinted at stringent action against those returnees from the United Kingdom who were untraceable and had switched off their mobile phones. There could even be police action against them, the minister indicated.

"I request the UK returnees to cooperate with us as responsible citizens. You have to get tested. If you don't get tested and switch off your phone, then it's a crime," Sudhakar said.

The Minister re-confirmed that genetic sequencing test reports were being prepared as per the Prime Minister's Office's directions. They will be sent to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which is likely to share the information with the public in a day or two, he said.

A release from the Minister's office, quoting him, said that there will be new guidelines for New Year celebrations and that he will hold a meeting with the Home Department regarding this soon. The cabinet will also discuss the decision to reopen schools from January 1. The Vidyagama scheme for Classes 6 to 9 is also set to resume along with regular classes for students from Class 10 and 12.

Responding to criticism against the government, the minister pointed out that the government that has achieved the COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.5%, brought down the fatality rate to 1.22%.