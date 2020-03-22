26 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka till Sunday, across 7 districts

The six patients who tested positive on Sunday have all recently returned from a foreign country.

The Karnataka government confirmed on Sunday that six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the states. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 26. Three of the patients are from Bengaluru and the three others are from Dharwad, Chikkaballapura and Mangaluru.

A 64-year-old woman from Chikkaballapura tested positive after returning to India on March 14 from Mecca, Saudi Arabia, along with her son, who was previously diagnosed. She travelled from Hyderabad to Hindupura and reached Gowribidanur in Chikkaballapura district by bus on March 15. Four of her contacts have been traced by health officials so far.

A 36-year-old woman from Bengaluru who had travelled to Switzerland and France also tested positive. She returned to India on March 9 and is currently isolated at a hospital in Bengaluru.

A 27-year-old man from Bengaluru who travelled to Germany on March 8 before returning on March 14 also tested positive. Fourteen primary contacts and 237 secondary contacts are being traced by health officials.

A 51-year-old man from Bengaluru who returned from London on March 13 also tested positive for the virus. Six primary contacts and 10 secondary contacts are being traced by health officials.

A 22-year-old man who returned on the Spicejet SG60 flight (seat no. 21C) from Dubai on March 19 at 5.40 pm tested positive for the virus on Sunday. He is a resident of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada. However, upon his arrival he was isolated in Mangaluru and taken to Wenlock District Hospital. Health officials in Dakshina Kannada are tracing as many as 165 people who may have come in contact with him. According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh, the coronavirus suspect case was flagged at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on his arrival. “He showed symptoms of COVID-19, and we immediately shifted him to Wenlock hospital. After a series of tests confirmed, he is being monitored under quarantine facility of the same hospital,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a 35-year-old man from Dharwad tested positive for the virus. He had travelled from Dubai via Goa to Dharwad on March 11. Four of his contacts are being traced.

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced a lockdown in nine districts including Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. The other districts which will be subjected to restrictions are Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Kodagu. Commercial stores will be closed and all public gatherings will be barred. Essential shops selling medicine, grocery, fruit, vegetable, meat supplies and milk, as well as banks and ATMs will be open. Public transport will be restricted to autos and taxis

As earlier ordered private companies have to implement work from home policies wherever applicable especially in the Information and Bio-Technology sectors.

There have been restrictions on public transport too. Buses, trains, and metro will not run in the state as well as many parts in the country.

Labour intensive factories will work with 50% staff. The government has also postponed examinations for classes 10 and 12. All malls, theatres, pubs, conferences, cultural and sporting events and exhibitions have already been shut or postponed.