2.5-yr-old in Kerala on ventilator with grave injuries, mother booked for cruelty

The child is currently under ventilator support at the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital.

In a shocking incident at Kolenchery in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam district, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl is battling for life under ventilator care after sustaining severe injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital since Monday night, February 21. The bruise marks and fractures on her body has led to the police suspecting that she might have been assaulted.

The girl was initially admitted to a private hospital at Pazhanganad, complaining of a head injury. The mother told them that the child had suffered injuries while playing. According to reports, she was later referred to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church MCH at Kolanchery.

Although it was clear that the child had suffered a head injury, the doctors were not satisfied with the mother's explanation as they found several injuries on the body of the child, including daysâ€™ old wounds and burn scars. Upon examining the CT scan reports, a head injury was spotted and as the doctors were taking the child for an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan, the child had a seizure, following which she was put on ventilator.

Upon suspicion, the doctors informed the Puthencruz police. However, as the family was from Thrikkakara, the Thrikkakara police reached the hospital and took the statement of the mother, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the childâ€™s mother under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) (Care and Protection of Children) Act (Punishment for cruelty to child). According to police sources, the girl is still under ventilator support.

The mother and child were staying in Thrikkakara in a rented house for the past month, along with the motherâ€™s sister and husband.