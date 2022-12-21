25-year-old with intellectual disabilities missing for two weeks in Bengaluru

An FIR was lodged at the Banaswadi Police station on December 6. However, the police have not yet been able to trace Samuel's whereabouts.

news Missing Person

A 25-year-old man, Samuel D, has been missing from Bengaluru’s Lingarajapuram since December 4. Samuel lives with intellectual disabilities and also has mental health issues. Samuel worked as a trainee at Diya Innovations, a social enterprise that employs people with disabilities to help them with their livelihoods.

“Sam is about 5 ft 1 inch in height, was born with intellectual challenges as well as mental health problems. He acts impulsively and we’re worried for his safety. He takes medication to prevent seizures, which he is prone to getting. He has been off his medicines since December 4. He wouldn’t be in a position to know his whereabouts, remember his address or his parents' phone numbers or speak coherently enough to answer peoples questions,” Diya Innovations said in a social media post.

An FIR was lodged at the Banaswadi Police station on December 6, based on a complaint by Samuel’s father, Devaraju D. However, police have not yet been able to trace Samuel's whereabouts. According to the complaint, Samuel jumped the compound wall of his home and ran away and has not returned since. He was undergoing treatment at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and St John’s Medical College and Hospital in the city.

Anyone who sees Samuel (photo above) is requested to call Devaraju (7337615537). Alternatively, you can also reach out to Diya Innovations (9886013270 / 9945753188 / 9880052833)