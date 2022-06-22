25-year-old Indian techie shot dead in USA's Baltimore

Sai Charan Nakka, who hailed from Telangana, was working with a company in Baltimore city of Maryland for the last two years.

news Crime

A 25-year-old man of Indian-origin, who was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head, has died, according to authorities in the US state of Maryland. The person identified as Sai Charan Nakka is reported to be 25 years old. He was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV, a local news portal reported on Monday, June 20.

About 4:30 am on Monday, Maryland Transportation Authority Police were summoned to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit. Nakka was immediately rushed to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Centre, where he was pronounced dead a little later, the report said. The software engineer was working with a company in Baltimore city of Maryland for the last two years.

Baltimore police have launched a homicide investigation following Nakka's death, it added. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear. His friends in the US informed his family about the incident. His parents and other family members were shocked on receiving the information. They have appealed to the Government of India and Telangana government to help bring the body home.

Read:

TCS employee wins seven year long battle against his termination

The brutal murder of a US-return couple has shaken Chennai: Hereâ€™s what happened

Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the US. Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year, according to the American Public Health Association.

Read: Indian-origin techie who killed wife and 3 kids in California sentenced to life