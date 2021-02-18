25 firms in Telangana and AP defaulted close to Rs 10k crore, RTI reveals

The defaulter companies from Telangana and Andhra owe Rs 9,975 crore to different banks.

A response to a Right to Information (RTI) application from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identified 296 companies as wilful defaulters, among which 25 such companies are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and mostly based in Hyderabad. Each of these companies owe Rs 100 crore or more to various banks.

According to an RTI response that was given to Hyderabad-based Society for Safety of Public and Good Governance (SSP&GG), as of September 30, 2020, the 296 companies together owe Rs 1.25 lakh crore in loans.



The defaulter companies from Telangana and Andhra owe Rs 9,975 crore to different banks. The RTI response said that Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd allegedly owed Rs 1801 crore while VMC Systems Limited allegedly owed Rs 1331 crore.



Earlier, Guntur-based Transstroy Ltd, owned by former MP Rayapati Sambashiva Rao had come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). VMC Systems was also reportedly served notices by the CBI.



Among the list of all wilful defaulters Gitanjali Gems Limited tops it, allegedly owing Rs 5747 crore, while Reo Agro Limited stood second, allegedly owing Rs 3909 crore.



The RTI application had sought the list of people who have borrowed Rs 50 lakh and above across all the banks in the country and who have willfully defaulted in repayment of loans across all banks in the entire country.



The application also asked for “a complete breakup details such as name of the borrower, amount availed and outstanding balance to be paid.”