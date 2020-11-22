2.5 crore people logged into Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020, says Karnataka Dy CM

The event saw the participation of members from the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), from 25 countries with 731 delegates.

As many as 25 million people logged into Karnataka's three-day flagship event - Bengaluru Tech Summit-2020 (BTS 2020) - making it one of the most successful virtual events in the country, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayana said on Saturday. Interacting at the valedictory ceremony of the BTS 2020 here, Narayan said that both the event platform and its social media extensions helped the event to garner more global attention than expected.

"Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 brought a total virtual footfall of around 2.5 crore (25 million) visitors. Such an overwhelming response shows its global reach and importance," he claimed.

According to him, the BTS 2020 virtual exposure got wide visibility due to some of the events like the inauguration of the event was live-streamed on BTS virtual platform as well as the BTS YouTube channel along with other sessions.

He also agreed that the event got more traction due to the Facebook which helped the event to reach 5.42 lakh viewership besides this, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi Facebook Pages also saw good traffic.

"BTS 2020 campaign on other social media like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram brought a total reach of 88.57 lakh viewers besides impressions of 1.33 crore (13 million) and unique clicks of 50,997," he explained.

The Deputy CM said that the expo also had 146 startups showcasing innovation in IT, Electronics, IoT, Healthcare, Medtech, Agritech, Fintech, Edutech, Mobility Sectors etc. Corporate, R&D and institutions like Biocon, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Amazon, Dassault Systems, ACT, VMWare, Intuit, IIIT-B, IISc also participated.

Apart from this, the event also had a lab to market participants like NewSpace India Ltd. (ISRO Company), C-DAC, BIRAC, MSME CoE ( IISc) and Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Raman Research Institute, National Atlas Thematic, he said.

The Deputy CM added that the event had a total 8,507 registered business delegates while as many as 19,381 attended physically for the keynote, conference, awards and quiz competitions.

"On the conference front, BTS 2020 had 12 keynote sessions on 93 sessions via four tracks. Whereas on the B2B meeting front, there were a total 312 of them including IT, Biotech Inova Platform and BTS Platform meetings," he said.

The event had the participation of members from the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) from 25 countries with 731 delegates. Besides, 10 ministers from foreign countries as delegations, the event also witnessed the signing of eight pacts with overseas countries.

The BTS 2020 expo also attracted 248 participants who put up virtual booths and GIA Expo participants from Australia, Canada, USA, Bavaria, UK and NRW-Germany also had their booths.

Besides total expo visitors (delegates) 9,870, BTS 2020 also had 10,104 interaction at the booth level. "It is interesting to note that 70% of the interactions were done by people in the age group of 21-35. Also, 24% women also participated at the event," the Deputy CM said.