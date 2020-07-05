24,850 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India in biggest one-day jump

A total of 4,09,083 patients have recovered, which makes Indiaâ€™s recovery rate 60.76% as of Sunday.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 10 am on July 5 stands at 6,73,165 with 24,850 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,44,814 patients are still under treatment.

With 613 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 19,268, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on July 5:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,07,001 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 44,956 are under treatment. 60,592 people have been discharged, and 1,450 people have died due to the disease. 4,280 new cases were reported on July 4.

â€” Karnataka has reported 21,549 coronavirus cases in total, and 11,966 people are under treatment. 9,244 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 335 deaths. A total of 1,839 new cases were reported in the state on July 4.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 5,204 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,129 are active. 3,048 people have recovered, and there have been 26 deaths. The state reported 240 new cases on July 4.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 17,699 coronavirus cases, and 9,473 patients are still under treatment. 8,008 have recovered and 218 deaths have been reported. 765 new cases were reported on July 4.

â€” Telangana has reported 22,312 coronavirus cases till date, of which 10,487 people are still under treatment. 11,537 people have recovered and 288 have died. The state recorded 1,850 new cases on July 4.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 2,00,064 cases, of which 83,295 are undergoing treatment. 1,08,082 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 8,671 people have passed away. The state reported 7,074 cases on July 4.