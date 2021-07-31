24-yr-old student student shot dead in Ernakulam, accused kills self after murder

The man, identified to be Kannur native Rahil, barged into the house where the woman had been living with a few people from her college.

news Crime

In a chilling crime that has come to light from Kerala, a 24-year-old BDS student studying at Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district was shot dead allegedly by a Kannur man, who killed himself following the incident. The deceased woman, who is also a native of Kannur, has been identified to be PV Manasa, a house surgery student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences in Kothamangalam, and the man is identified to be Rahil.

According to Kothamangalam police, the incident happened between 3.30 pm and 4 pm on Friday, July 30, after Rahil barged into the rented house Manasa was living with a few other students of the college near the institution.

Both of them were found dead inside a room in the house. “Rahil is not someone who studies with Manasa. We are still collecting details about his other whereabouts and why he was there,” said the police. The police said that though both of them were rushed to a private hospital in the region, they succumbed to injuries.

“As per her friends here, they were having lunch when Rahil visited. Manasa was disturbed seeing him and asked why he was there. When other students went downstairs to call their house owner, they heard gunshots from above. Some of us who were standing in the junction came rushing in hearing the loud wails of other students. We saw two of them lying on the floor bathed in blood. Though we rushed them to the hospital, they succumbed,” a ward member in the region told Mathrubhumi News.

The ward member also alleged that Rahil had been living in the area since the past one month. “However, as per her friends, she was not aware of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Dental College, Bijesh told IANS that earlier "there were some issues between Manasa and Rahil and that he was warned by the police at Kannur in the past."

"We are not aware of the details of what the issue was between them. We came to know of the incident at 3.45 p.m. She (Manasa) was staying with three other friends in a house near our dental college. We are told that this youth barged into the house where she was staying and locked the room. It was only after several sounds were heard that the locals came and found out what had happened," said Bijesh.