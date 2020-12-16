24-year-old stalker held for slitting throat of woman in moving bus at Thanjavur

The man attempted to jump out of the bus at Ramanathan Hospital in Thanjavur but was caught by passersby.

news Crime

The Thanjavur police in Tamil Nadu have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly slitting the throat of a woman in a moving bus in the town on Tuesday. The condition of the woman is said to be stable and she is currently receiving treatment at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital. The accused, R Ajith, an electrician from Nadukavery near Thiruvaiyaru, allegedly slit the throat of the 20-year-old woman while she was travelling on a town bus from her college in Thanjavur.

According to reports, Ajith was in a relationship with the woman but they fell out recently. On Tuesday, Ajith, knowing that the woman would travel on the bus while returning from her college, allegedly stalked her from Nadukavery. He reportedly pestered her to marry him and the woman rejected the proposal following which he took out a knife and slit her throat. He then attempted to jump out of the bus at Ramanathan Hospital in Thanjavur. However, passersby caught Ajith and handed him over to the police. The passersby also rushed the woman to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment where her condition is said to be stable.

The Thanjavur South police registered a case and arrested the accused. In a similar incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a Class 8 girl in Aminjikarai on March 5. The 13-year-old girl was immediately admitted to a Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. The police booked Nithya alias Nithayanathan, working as a delivery executive, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 and on charges of attempting to murder the 13-year-old.

Reports said that the accused and the minor were neighbours in Aminjikarai and the accused proposed to the girl for marriage. The 13-year-old minor girl denied it, following which the man allegedly committed the crime.