239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, 2 patients succumb

In Karnataka there have been a total of nine international passengers found to be positive, and 183 interstate travellers on Sunday.

news Coronavirus

Ever since the ease of lockdown restrictions in Karnataka, there has been a steady rise in the number of cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, 239 new cases were reported in the state taking the total number of positive cases to 5,452.

Two deaths were also reported in Bengaluru, taking the total number of casualties due to COVID-19 to a total of 61.

A 61-year-old woman from Bengaluru, identified as P2519, who had been diagnosed as a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) died on Saturday evening. She was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and was known to have diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism. The woman was admitted to the ICU and was on ventilator support when she succumbed to the illness on Saturday.

The second person who succumbed to COVID-19 was also from Bengaluru. The 57-year-old man, identified as P4315, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a type of cancer of the blood. He was also undergoing treatment for filariasis and was known to be diabetic and hypertensive. The man was admitted to the hospital on June 3 and succumbed on Sunday, June 7.

According to the bulletin released by the stateâ€™s health department, the highest number of cases have been reported in Kalaburagi (39), Yadagiri (39), Belagavi (38), and Bengaluru Urban (23) as of Sunday.

Over 200 people found to be positive had recently returned from Maharashtra, which has been consistently reporting an increase in the number of positive cases. As of Sunday, at the time of writing, there have been 82,968 cases confirmed in Maharashtra.

