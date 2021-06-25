237 people in Andhra Pradesh have died from â€˜black fungusâ€™ so far

After a COVID-19 review meeting with Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, it was also announced that 134 PSA medical oxygen plants will be set up across the state.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh reported a single case of infection from the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus a few days ago in Tirupati, state Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) told the media on Wednesday, June 25. The patient has now recovered, the Minister said, adding that there are no active cases of Delta Plus variant infections in the state at present. Speaking to reporters after a COVID-19 review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Health Minister said that further lockdown relaxations will be decided soon.

So far, around 3,148 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infection have been reported in the state, and 237 people have died from the disease, according to Health Department officials. A total of 1,095 mucormycosis patients have undergone surgeries so far, and 1,398 patients have been discharged after treatment, as per official records.

In its efforts to ramp up medical infrastructure and prepare for a possible third wave of COVID-19, the state government is setting up 134 PSA (pressure swing adsorption) medical oxygen plants across the state, a statement from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said. These plants are being established at hospitals with more than 50 beds. Officials said that 97 plants will be set up by September 2021 and the remaining 37 plants are expected to be completed by March 2022. Earlier on May 9, amid the disastrous second wave of COVID-19, the state government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 309.87 crore toward building medical oxygen production, storage and supply capacity.

Health Department officials furnished a report which found that people from Andhra Pradesh tend to travel to other states for treatment for cancer and heart disease, and for pediatric surgeries. CM Jagan also said that medical services for these ailments must be ensured within the state, by prioritising the establishment of such specialty hospitals in the health hub to be established by the government. He also directed officials to ensure that all medicines used in government hospitals should meet GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and World Health Organisation standards. According to the Health Department COVID-19 bulletin, there are 47,790 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 25.

