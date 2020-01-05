23-yr-old man in TN arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online

Crime

The man was also accused of sending child sexual abuse content to his friends on Facebook Messenger.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Coimbatore police in Tamil Nadu for sharing child sexual abuse content on his social media. The man, hailing from Assam, was arrested on Saturday.

According to a statement by the police, the social media cell made the arrest after identifying 23-year-old Renda Basumatari. The man, employed at a tiles company in Pollachi town, was found to be uploading sexual abuse content related to children onto to his Facebook page as well as Facebook Messenger.

According to one report in The Hindu, investigating officials reportedly found child abusive content on his mobile phone too. The arrest comes as part of the police department's drive in recent weeks to crack down on people sharing child sexual abuse material.

According to one report in the Times of India, the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pollachi questioned the man who had reportedly admitted to sending the violative content to his friends using Facebook Messenger.

Renda has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Section 14, 14 (1) and 15 in addition to the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Another similar arrest was recorded on Saturday in Sukur, Coimbatore. 25-year-old Sathyamoorthi Ramaswamy was arrested for reportedly uploading child sexual abuse videos on Facebook.

Sathyamoorthi was arrested after his IP address and location was verified by the social media cell of the police department. His mobile phone was also seized by the police.