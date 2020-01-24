In a shocking assault in Canada, a 23-year-old student from Tamil Nadu was stabbed in Toronto on Thursday. The student, reportedly attacked by an unidentified assailant, is hemodynamically stable (usually when the blood pressure and heart rate are stable) according to her family. However, she continues to be in the critical care unit of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where she is admitted. Her family has sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar for a visa to travel to Canada where Rachel is fighting for her life.

Rachel Albert, a Master’s student at York University, was walking near her campus when a man reportedly assaulted her, pushing and dragging her. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened around 10.00 pm on Wednesday around Leitch Avenue and Assiniboine Road when “a man assaulted her, knocking her to the ground and dragging her a short distance - she received wounds to her body - she was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.”

The police have sought the public’s help to locate the unknown man “described as Asian, early to mid 20s, 5'9" to 5'11", 170-190 lbs., with black hair and wearing "stylish" glasses and a black puffy jacket.”

Speaking to TNM, Rebecca, Rachel’s sister says, “We're not clear about how this incident took place. The need of the hour is for my family to get a visa to visit Rachel. The visa process is complicated. We are still figuring it out. We are seeking the help of the External Affairs Minister.”

According to the family, the wounds appear to have been inflicted in such a way so as to cut off blood supply to the brain. Rebecca, who is a doctor herself, says that it appears that her sister had been stabbed multiple times in the neck region apart from having incisions on both sides.

“We got a call last night that she was admitted to the ICU. It is a mystery to us how this happened. The police found her with multiple wounds,” says Rebecca.

A bright student, Rachel is currently pursuing Supply Chain Management in Canada with the help of a scholarship from the University. She is due to graduate in May this year. “She was also working part time to support herself,” says her sister.

A police constable described her injuries to local channel CTV News as “serious”. Media reports stated that security has been stepped up around what is described as a largely residential area.

Anyone with information is asked to “contact the Toronto police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.”