23-year-old Kerala man thrashed for texting minor girl, class 11 students booked

The youth had allegedly sent a message to a 13-year-old girl, who is the sister of one of the students who thrashed him.

news News

Tirur police in Malappuram district on Saturday booked seven class 11 students who thrashed a 23-year-old man for allegedly texting the minor sister of one of the students. The video of the attack, which happened a week ago, has now surfaced on social media. The video shows a group of students thrashing and pulling down the youth seen sitting in a two-wheeler. According to the Tirur police, the man has sustained minor injuries. The case was registered against the students upon his complaint.

In the video one of the students can be heard questioning the youth sitting on the scooter, asking who gave the girl’s number to him. “My sister is only in class 6, what all have you sent?” another student can be heard asking, as he thrashes the 23-year-old. The students are further seen beating up the man with a stick, kicking him and pulling him down from the vehicle.

Speaking to TNM, officials of Tirur police said that the girl, a 13-year-old student to whom allegedly the youth sent messages, was the sister of one of the students. “He had sent some messages on Instagram saying that he liked her. The girl had shown it to her parents also. Following the complaint of the youth and his parents, a case has been registered against the students. But none of them were arrested as they are still minors. After the Onam holidays, they will be presented before the magistrate. We have talked to their parents,” said an official of Tirur police station.

An FIR has been filed against the students under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Watch the visuals of the youth being beaten:

Read: The false portrayal of Kerala king Mahabali like an Indian version of Santa Claus