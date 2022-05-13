At 23ÂºC, Bengaluru currently is cooler than many hill stations in India

Just a day ago, Bengaluru saw its coldest day in May in 10 years, with a maximum temperature of 24.3ÂºC. On Friday, it was colder still.

Bengaluru broke its own record for the lowest maximum temperature seen in the month of May on Friday, May 13, as it recorded a maximum temperature of 23ÂºC at 8.30 am. According to weather bloggers, Bengaluru was cooler than many hill stations in India, including Mahabaleshwar and Shimla. On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3ÂºC, and on Friday morning, the maximum temperature recorded at the Bengaluru city observatory was 23ÂºC. According to IMD, this is a marked departure of around 8-10 degrees from the normal temperature observed in the month of May.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, as of 8.30 am on Friday, Bengaluru city recorded 23.0ÂºC, Bengaluru airport area recorded 26.4ÂºC, and Bengaluru HAL airport area recorded 23.8ÂºC. The reason for this sudden dip in temperature is attributed to the rains caused due to cyclone Asani.

The chilly weather is likely to continue over the next two days, as the IMD has predicted â€‹â€‹a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru. The IMD has also said that a few spells of rain are very likely, and could be heavy at times. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 24ÂºC and 20ÂºC, respectively. The weather could also be very windy, with IMD predicting that surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times.

Meanwhile, rain has been predicted for other parts of the state as well. On Thursday, rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka as well as at a few places over north interior Karnataka.

Over the next 48 hours, rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over south interior Karnataka, and at many places over coastal Karnataka. Rainfall and thundershowers have been predicted at a few places over north interior Karnataka as well.