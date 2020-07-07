22,252 new cases in India: Over 2 lakh patients under treatment, 4.3L recovered

On July 6, Tamil Nadu reported 3,827 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,368 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over six months now. After over two months of intense lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases reported in India as of 9.30 am on July 7 stands at 7,19,655 with 22,252 new cases in the past 24 hours. This makes India the third worst-affected country in the world, preceded only by the United States and Brazil, according to the map by John Hopkins University.