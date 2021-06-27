22-yr-old dies of injuries sustained during ox race event in Karnatakaâ€™s Gadag

According to reports, the police have registered an FIR against 21 people from the village for organising the event without permission and flouting COVID-19 norms.

news Death

A 22-year-old man was injured in an ox race event that took place on June 24 in Karnatakaâ€™s Gadag district and died soon after. According to a local news report, the man, identified as Kiran Kumar, was standing in the path the ox was taking during the race and it crashed into him. He sustained grievous injuries and succumbed. The incident took place in Gadagâ€™s Suranagi village.

In a 10-second video clip, a decorated ox is seen racing down a path and crashing into Kumar. On-lookers rush to help the youth, as the ox continues to race past them. The local news report stated that the 22-year-old Kiran Kumar who was preparing to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps, was told not to participate in the race.

The report also stated that Kiran was rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in the neighbouring Hubli district, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, after not responding to treatment. However, according to a Mirror Now report, Kumar had succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the doctors had pronounced him dead on arrival.

The video also showed that the villagers were flouting COVID-19 norms during the event by not wearing masks or maintaining social distance. The reports also said that the police had refused to give permission for the event to be conducted. In spite of this, the event was organised and took place and the police only came to know after the incident happened. An FIR has been registered by the Lakshmeshwar police against 21 people from the village for organising the event and flouting COVID-19 norms.

Karnataka, after being under lockdown since April 27, started a phased unlocking. On June 19, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced further relaxation of the lockdown restrictions from June 21 in 16 districts, including Bengaluru Urban where the positivity rate was less than 5%.