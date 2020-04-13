Corona virus live

Appreciation has poured in for Srijana Gummalla, who has cut her maternity leave short to resume her duties during the pandemic.

Image: Twitter/prashantchiguru
Less than a month after giving birth, Srijana Gummalla returned to her job, to tackle the pandemic situation in Vizag. Like thousands of frontline workers, Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Srijana had made the difficult choice of prioritising her work during the crisis. 

Srijana, a 2013-batch IAS officer, decided to cut short her 6-month maternity leave within 22 days of giving birth to her son, because of the COVID-19 crisis. A photograph of Srijana performing her duties sitting at her work desk, while cradling her child, has been widely shared on social media, bringing in heaps of appreciation for her commitment. 

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the powerful image and wrote, “In the time of COVID-19 crisis, responding to the call of duty, GVMC Commissioner Srijana Gummalla has returned to her work with her 1 month old child. This country is fortunate to have such corona warriors. My heartfelt gratitude for this living example of devotion to duty (sic).”

Similar wishes and encouraging messages have been pouring in from colleagues and the media. 

Responding to the appreciation, Srijana wrote, “In this hour of crisis many people are doing their bit, some donating money, some distributing food, some working over times. Similarly I felt that my joining back would be more relevant (sic).”

“It’s not just me, many women and men, foregoing their personal comforts, are working in front lines to thwart this pandemic,” she wrote. 

She also wrote that she was privileged to have support from her family and from the government to return to work “in these extraordinary times.”

She also wrote about nurturing her child, and taking adequate precaution so the child is not exposed to any infections. 

As of Monday evening, Visakhapatnam had registered 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in total, while 4 of these patients have recovered and been discharged. 