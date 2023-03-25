22 awards and counting: RRR completes a year of its release date

It is on March 25, 2022 that ‘RRR’ hit the screens as a Pan-Indian film and was released in five languages.

It has already been a year since SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus project RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles released. It was on March 25, 2022 that RRR hit the screens as a Pan-Indian film and was released in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. And the movie went on to be released in other countries as well like Japan, China and the United states of America. It was well received by the audience and critics and is still running in theatres in some places.

Marking the occasion of the anniversary, the movie team shared on Twitter: “It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout (sic).”

It’s been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls.



This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout. #1YearOfHistoricalRRR pic.twitter.com/hLglDr774F — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 25, 2023

Probably the most eventful year in my life. From the release of RRR to the Oscars. Will forever cherish this #1YearOfHistoricalRRR #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/P9NELbT1KL March 25, 2023

The movie, which is penned by Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, tells a fictional story which revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The characters are essayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the movie respectively. The movie also has Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris playing significant roles.

Since the time of its release, the movie has garnered over 22 awards including the 95th Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The song was composed by MM Keeravani and penned by lyricist Chandrabose. It was also performed at the Oscars award event on March 12 by the singers of the song, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at Los Angeles.

Coming to the other recognitions, the movie also won awards for Best Director, New York Film Critics Circle, Best International Film in Hollywood Critics Association among others.