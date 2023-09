21-year-old tribal woman stripped and paraded in Rajasthan, three arrested

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the woman's in-laws reportedly abducted her and transported her to their village, where this heinous act took place.

news News

A 21-year-old tribal woman was stripped naked and paraded through a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district. The disturbing episode came to light after a video of the incident surfaced on the internet. The police arrested three men including the survivor’s husband on Saturday, September 2. According to the officials, both the survivor and the accused belong to a tribal community. The survivor's former father-in-law and his family members are the accused in the case. According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the woman's in-laws reportedly abducted her and transported her to their village, where this heinous act took place. The police said that the in-laws suspected that the survivor was in a relationship with another man.

On Saturday, the police arrested three people, including the survivor’s husband. The police said that upon spotting them, the accused tried to escape which resulted in injuries. They are receiving treatment in a hospital and will be subsequently presented in court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed DGP Mishra to send Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N to Pratapgarh on Friday night. The Chief Minister had said, "Such incidents have no place in a civilised society." He had assured that the perpetrators would be arrested promptly and subjected to a fast-track court trial.