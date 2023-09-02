21-year-old tribal woman stripped and paraded in Rajasthan, three arrested

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the woman's in-laws reportedly abducted her and transported her to their village, where this heinous act took place.

A 21-year-old tribal woman was stripped naked and paraded through a village in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district. The disturbing episode came to light after a video of the incident surfaced on the internet. The police arrested three men including the survivorâ€™s husband on Saturday, September 2. According to the officials, both the survivor and the accused belong to a tribal community. The survivor's former father-in-law and his family members are the accused in the case. According to Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the woman's in-laws reportedly abducted her and transported her to their village, where this heinous act took place. The police said that the in-laws suspected that the survivor was in a relationship with another man.

On Saturday, the police arrested three people, including the survivorâ€™s husband. The police said that upon spotting them, the accused tried to escape which resulted in injuries. They are receiving treatment in a hospital and will be subsequently presented in court.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed DGP Mishra to send Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N to Pratapgarh on Friday night. The Chief Minister had said, "Such incidents have no place in a civilised society." He had assured that the perpetrators would be arrested promptly and subjected to a fast-track court trial.