21-year-old TN woman on holiday in Kerala dies mysteriously, case registered

The Varkala Police told TNM that the student, who is from Coimbatore, was hospitalised with breathing difficulties on Tuesday morning.

A 21-year-old student from Tamil Nadu died under suspicious circumstances in Kerala. The deceased, a student from Coimbatore was on holiday with friends in Varkala, a seaside tourist spot near Thiruvananthapuram. The police officers of the Varkala station told TNM that the woman was admitted to a local hospital with breathing difficulties early Tuesday morning, where she soon passed away.

“Right now we have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC (police to report and enquire on suicide etc). Further sections will be added to the First Information Report after the deceased woman’s post-mortem report is received,” an officer from the Varkala Police Station told TNM.

According to the police, the woman, an aeronautical engineering student from Coimbatore, was on holiday in Varkala with four male friends. The group were staying at a resort in the seaside town. The police was intimated about her death on Tuesday morning after she passed away in the hospital. “We were told that she was brought to the hospital after she complained about breathing difficulties,” the officers told TNM.

Following this, her mortal remains were transported to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram for a post-mortem.

“Only after the post-mortem report will we be able to unearth other details and know the exact cause of death,” the officer added. The Varkala police are investigating the case currently and have also informed the deceased woman’s parents of her death.