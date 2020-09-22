203 kg of ganja worth over Rs 1 cr seized in T’puram, murder accused among arrested

The drugs seized from Thiruvananthapuram were brought from Andhra Pradesh.

news Crime

In a major drug bust, the State Excise Enforcement Squad in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday seized 203 kg of ganja costing over Rs 1 crore, smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. Three men, including a murder accused, have been arrested by the Excise Department.

The huge quantities of ganja in brown packets were allegedly hidden in two cars in which the accused were travelling from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala via Bengaluru. The drugs were seized after the Excise officials intercepted the cars at Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to officials, the accused men tried to escape from the spot after seeing the Excise officials. “They hit the vehicle of the officials in an attempt to escape. The accused engaged in a tussle and were forcibly taken into custody,” said the statement by the Excise Department.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jomith, 32-year-old Suresh Kumar and 30-year-old Vithin Raj have been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “Suresh Kumar is accused in two murder cases registered in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The cases are presently under trial and he was out on bail,” said Circle Inspector of state Excise Enforcement Squad in Thiruvananthapuram.



Suresh Kumar

Two Innova cars, allegedly used to transport the drugs, have been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in Palakkad, the Excise Enforcement Squad in the district seized a total of 50 kg of ganja that was smuggled in a lorry and a car, on Tuesday. Two people have been arrested.



Drugs seized in Palakkad

Recently, the Excise Enforcement Squad confiscated Rs 1.5 crore worth hawala money from a container truck with national permit in Malappuram district. Earlier this month, the Squad had also seized 500 kg of marijuana from a container truck in Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was last year that the Excise Department formed the state Excise Enforcement Squad. In separate cases, the squad has seized about 1,200 kg ganja, 105 kg hashish oil, and 3,500 litres of spirit.

Read:

Wonder what happens to drugs seized by the police? TNM explains

How India’s drug laws fail those with substance use disorder

Watch 1,350 kg marijuana seized from a goat farm in Bengaluru