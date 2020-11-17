2021 TN Assembly polls: EC issues draft electoral rolls, 6.10 crore voters registered

Those who wish to add their names to the voters list can do so before December 15.

news TN Assembly polls 2021

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday published the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. According to the draft rolls, Tamil Nadu has 6.10 crore voters with the number of women more than the number of men.

As per reports, Tamil Nadu has 3.09 crore women, 3.01 men and 6,385 transgender persons registered as voters. This includes around 2.08 lakh voters who will be voting for the first time in 2021 and around 13.75 lakh voters who are above 80 years of age.

Sholinganallur assembly constituency has around 6.55 lakh voters and is the largest assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu in terms of number of voters. Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam district is the smallest assembly constituency with just 1.73 lakh registered voters as per the draft electoral rolls. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai district has the highest number of registered voters with around 39.40 lakh voters.

In Chennai, Velachery has the highest number of registered voters with more than 3.06 lakh persons while Harbour constituency has the lowest number of registered voters at around 1.73 lakh.

The ECI will conduct special campaigns across the state at designated locations on November 21, 22 and December 12, 13 for people to file for addition or deletion or modification of their names in the electoral rolls. Forms for the same will be available at these spots, which the people can fill up and hand over to the personnel working there.

Residents who want to register themselves as voters or make deletions or modifications in their existing particulars can also do so between November 16 and December 15 by filling in the required forms and submitting it to the Booth Level Officer or Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officerâ€™s office on any working day. The same services can also be availed online at www.nvsp.in and https://voterportal.eci.gov.in .