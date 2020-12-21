2020 is almost over, celebrate with these 7 Tamil songs in your playlist

More music albums than films released this year but we're not complaining.

The year is about to end and cinema lovers have had to forego their usual diet of new films in theatres. However, the good news is that we’ve had more music album releases than films this year, a consequence of producers and filmmakers hoping to keep their fans engaged despite the dry spell.

It is only befitting that we chart out a playlist that sums up 2020. More so because the timeline that comes with pre-COVID and post-COVID distinctions could be disorienting for many, this writer included. After all, if you thought Ilaiyaraaja’s 'Unna Nenachu' for Mysskin’s Psycho released in 2019, can we blame you?

Actually, that was a trick question. The film released in 2020 but the album was out in December last year, so worry not.

Nevertheless, films that released in theatres before the COVID-19 pandemic struck seem so far away and one might even ask, “Did this song really release this year?” or “Wait, did this film release or not?” and more such out-of-sync questions (Pfft, No! this writer did not ask such absurd questions before making this playlist). We’re here to help with a “musical” listicle of top seven Tamil cinema songs that released in 2020 so you could somewhat recall the year and bid farewell in style.

'Vaathi Raid'

The soundtrack of Vijay’s Master released in March this year and needless to say it was immediately made viral by the star’s fans. While the film is set to release in Pongal 2021 if things work out, Vijay’s ardent fans had to make do with just the album. We had a close tie between 'Vaathi Coming' (Gana Bala feat Anirudh) and 'Vaathi Raid' (Arivu Feat Anirudh), with the dance moves in the former becoming all the rage. However, we decided to give 'Vaathi Raid' the star so it gets its share under the spotlight as well. The song has been penned by Arivu and composed by Anirudh.

'Rakita Rakita'

Like Master, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiram too should have hit the screens by now but we know the story. So the makers figured by July that it would be a while before the film released so why not release some of the songs? 'Rakita' released for Dhanush’s birthday and quickly became a popular song. The peppy number has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan and was performed by the composer himself, Dhanush and Dhee. Perhaps there are hopes of it becoming the next 'Rowdy Baby'? One can only wait to see how the song will be choreographed in the film. The refrain is quite catchy, that is a given.

'Chellamma'

Remember the TikTok ban happened this year? Yes, this was quite the year, wasn’t it. This song has immortalised the ban in its lyrics and in the intro seen in the video. Penned by Sivakarthikeyan for his upcoming film Doctor and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been performed by the latter and Jonita Gandhi. Another dance number that you could groove to during the New Year's Eve party?

'Thumbi Thullal'

Here’s another “appetiser” song… Well, it’s about time we gave a name to such releases by this point. This one’s a quintessential AR Rahman piece, reminiscent of his early Bombay days and some of his recent releases such as OK Kanmani. Performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar, the song is a good “wedding” themed number.

'Kaatu Payale' and 'Veyyon Silli'

We confess it was quite difficult to choose between the two and so we took the liberty of adding both to your list. One surely misses GV Prakash Kumar the composer and this is a great album coming from the actor/composer after a long time. While Dhee’s voice just tugs at your heart’s strings in 'Kaatu Palaye' like she did with 'Sandakaara' from Irudhi Suttru, Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s voice in 'Veyyon' just reverberates in the song. And it's a bonus that both songs have been pictured so well in the film.

'Suzhalum Irulil'

This is such a haunting number that sits perfectly in the supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram. Composed by Pradeep Kumar, the song has been performed by Shahid Hameed, Sivam and Pradeep Kumar. There’s also a chilling whistling bit in this song and this is main refrain that’s heard throughout the film in different versions. A sombre yet beautiful piece to finish your playlist with.

Bonus tracks

'Poova Thalaiyaa' from Vaanam Kottatum

'Yelo Pullelo' from Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal

'Kadhaipoma' from Oh My Kadavule

'Dharala Prabhu' from Dharala Prabhu