2008 Bengaluru blasts accused Abdul Nasser Madani hospitalised after reaching Kerala

A senior party leader revealed that Madani has been diagnosed with high blood pressure, which remains elevated. Due to his health condition, he is currently unfit to continue his journey to his village.

news News

Abdul Nasser Madani, the chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), fell ill after arriving in Kerala on June 26 and has been admitted to a hospital. Madani, the prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, was granted permission by the Supreme Court to enter his home state to visit his ailing father. However, while en route to his village in Kollam district in an ambulance, Madani experienced uneasiness and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital in the city.

A senior party leader revealed that Madani has been diagnosed with high blood pressure, which remains elevated. Due to his health condition, he is currently unfit to continue his journey to his village. As a result, party leaders have requested that workers refrain from crowding the hospital as Madani will be unable to meet with anyone.

Madani has been out on bail since 2014, granted by the apex court on the grounds of his poor health. However, he had been ordered not to leave Bengaluru. In April 2023, the Supreme Court granted him permission to visit Kerala, following a plea to relax the imposed bail conditions. However, his visit was delayed when the Karnataka government demanded a substantial amount for his security.

To ensure his safety and security, Madani is being escorted by at least 12 policemen from the Karnataka police department. The court has directed Madani to bear all expenses related to their presence during the trip.

This marks Madani's second visit to the state in six years. He is expected to remain in Kerala until July 8.