2008 Bengaluru blasts accused Abdul Nasser Madani allowed to visit Kerala for a month

The court asked Madani to bear the expenses of the security provided by Karnataka police.Â

The Supreme Court has allowed Abdul Nasser Madani, the chairman of Kerala Peopleâ€™s Democratic Party (PDP) and the prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case to visit his home in Kerala for a month.

The decision was made by a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi on April 17, Monday. The court asked Madani to bear the security expenses provided by Karnataka police. Madani had approached the apex court seeking relaxations in his bail conditions. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal who appeared for Madani had informed the court that he was out on bail for the last eight years and he has not done anything during this period. Madani sought relaxation in his bail conditions, which restricted him from moving out of Bengaluru, to visit his ailing father in Kerala. Earlier in 2014, Madani had visited his sick mother, for a month, after getting a relaxation from the Supreme Court.

Earlier his plea was rejected by SC in September 2022 and again he has approached the apex court seeking relaxation in bail conditions. In 2021, when he approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to move to Kerala, Chief Justice SA Bobde had called him a dangerous man.

Madaniâ€™s lawyer had informed the SC that the Karnataka government had made a submission before the top court in 2014, that the trial will be completed within a period of four months. However, since then, more than seven years have elapsed, and the trial has still not been concluded.

He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 along with 31 others for his alleged involvement in 2008 Bengaluru bomb blasts. In the blasts, one person was killed and 20 were injured.