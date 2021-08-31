20-year-old Kerala woman, stabbed by stalker multiple times, dies

A few years ago, the accused had approached Sooryagayathri’s family, expressing his wish to marry her. They, however, rejected his proposal.

A day after her stalker stabbed her multiple times, the 20-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram’s Nedumangad succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, August 31. Sooryagayathri was undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after she was attacked. The accused, 29-year-old Arun, who is a native of Peyad in the capital city, is in police custody.

On Monday afternoon, August 30, the stalker barged into Sooryagayathri’s house and stabbed her with a knife. The accused reportedly stabbed her 12 times. The man also assaulted the victim's mother, Valsala. Sooryagayathri was brought to the hospital in serious condition. However, efforts to sustain her life did not succeed, as she succumbed to her wounds on the morning on Tuesday, said sources in the hospital.

Stalking continued despite police complaint

A few years ago, Arun had approached the family of school-going Sooryagayathri, expressing his wish to marry her. The family, however, rejected his proposal. Valsala told the media that they rejected the proposal as there were allegedly cases against the accused. The man, according to the family, continued to harass her.

Four years ago, Sooryagayathri’s parents then filed a complaint with the Aryanad police in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging harassment from Arun. However, the police did not register a case based on the complaint. Instead, they “counselled” the stalker and let him go.

A few years later, Sooryagayathri got married to another person, and so did Arun. A few months ago, Sooryagayathri got separated from her husband and returned to her paternal home. According to the family, Arun had been stalking her and even threatened her recently.

In his statement to the police, the accused said that he was insulted and so he killed the woman to seek revenge.

After stabbing the woman, residents in the neighbourhood caught Arun and handed him over to the police. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police said.