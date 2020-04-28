20 international film fests come together to stream selections on YouTube

Viewers will be asked to donate to relief work for COVID-19.

Flix Film festival

With all global events put on the backburner due to the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of initiatives are quickly moving online to reach audiences and remain relevant. And it looks like film festivals are taking a similar approach: over 20 film festivals from across the globe – including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Mumbai – have come together to stream films on YouTube for a 10-day period, in a bid to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

‘We Are One: A Global Festival’ is a digital streaming event organised by YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises, that organises the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. It will begin from May 29 and run till June 7. The schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tribeca is excited to announce that we have joined #WeAreOne: A Global Film Festival! Starting May29, the 10-day digital festival on @YouTube features programming for free from the world’s most talented artists, storytellers, and curators. pic.twitter.com/4I2uoodt0j — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 27, 2020

The digital film festival will see films streamed for free on Google-owned YouTube. Its programming will be curated by Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

Reacting to this, MAMI’s official Twitter account said on Monday, “We are so honoured to join festivals around the world to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival in support of helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

We are so honoured to join festivals around the world to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival in support of helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The free 10-day digital festival on @YouTube begins May 29th. Visit https://t.co/UB1ymOUgQE for updates. #WeAreOne https://t.co/tC5YQsOrW0 — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) April 27, 2020

Smriti Kiran, the artistic director of the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival, tweeted about the news, and said she was honoured to be a part of the festival. She also suggested that this should be done annually in the post-pandemic world.

Robert Kyncl, chief business officer at YouTube, said in a statement, “It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”

Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said, “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide.”

“In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film,” Rosenthal added, in a press statement.

The organisers will ask viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief, the funds for which will benefit the World Health Organisation and local organisations’ efforts.