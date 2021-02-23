20 COVID-19 cases in apartment in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura, blocks sealed

The new cluster is located in the Mahadevapura zone in Bellandur.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Bengaluru apartment complex in Bellandur which has been converted to a containment zone. With this, there are 20 COVID-19 patients in this cluster, located in the Mahadevapura zone in Bellandur.

The cluster was confirmed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner M Manjunath Prasad. According to data available, a total of 20 cases have been detected out of 511 samples which were sent for testing on February 22. 544 more samples have been sent for testing, for which results are awaited.

Six blocks of the apartment complex have now been sealed. The total number of blocks or towers in the complex are 9. The other three blocks are 200 metres away from the containment zone. A total of 1500 residents are staying in the apartment complex. Around 1055 samples including those of apartment complex staff, security, domestic help etc have been sent for testing.

"The first 10 cases came to light between February 15 and 22. Nine mobile teams were deployed, 500 RT-PCR samples taken and results are expected by Tuesday," Prasad said in the statement.

Prasad added that sanitisation has been carried out in the premises of the apartment complex and that the civic body has also deployed a health team with four doctors in the zone.

Prior to this, on February 15, another cluster in an apartment complex was detected in Bommanahalli, after 104 residents of the apartment complex turned positive. Out of this 96 of them were above the age of 60 years. The complex housed a total of 1052 people.

Karnataka reintroduced stricter protocols of COVID-19 management on February 16 in the wake of a sudden rise in cases including the above mentioned clusters. The rules also said that if a cluster of five or more people are identified in places such as hostels and educational institutions, those places will be declared â€˜contamination zonesâ€™ and additional steps, such as retesting after seven days, will be taken.

Apart from these rules, all those arriving in the state from Kerala including those checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, and dormitories will have to compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.