2 suspected coronavirus patients under observation in Telangana

Sources say the first test has come positive and the samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing.

The Telangana government stated on Wednesday that there are two suspected cases of coronavirus. In a press release, the government stated that a total of 47 samples were collected out of which 45 samples have tested negative. The remaining two samples have now been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for further testing and the report is expected on Thursday.

One source in the government said that the two showed borderline symptoms and the state wanted to reconfirm the samples. One out of the two persons works out of building 20 at Raheja Mindspace.

Out of the two patients, one has a travel history to Italy and the second had come in contact with the Bengaluru techie who was infected. Both the patients are being kept in isolation at Gandhi Hospital.

The 45 people who were found negative have been discharged and have been advised strict home isolation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister said that a total of 28 cases have been confirmed in India — 16 Italian tourists, one Indian who drove the tourists around, six people in Agra, one in New Delhi, one in Hyderabad and three in Kerala. The three cases in Kerala have since recovered after the virus was detected.

The techie in Hyderabad travelled to India from Dubai, and later took the bus from Bengaluru to Secunderabad. He is currently in stable condition at Gandhi Hospital. Officials in Karnataka and Telangana are currently working to find all those who came in contact with the techie so they can be monitored for symptoms as well.

Fourteen Italian tourists have been quarantined at the ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police Facility) in Delhi.

