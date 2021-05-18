2 Railway staff among 4 arrested in Bengaluru for stealing, black marketing Remdesivir

The Railway police in Bengaluru on May 18 arrested four persons for alleged theft and subsequent black marketing of Remdesivir stolen from the Divisional Railway Hospital in Majestic. According to the Railways' statement, one railway staff and one contract staff were among those who were arrested.

The South Western Railways (SWR) said in a statement, “Based on credible information from the field units that the Remdesivir medicine from Divisional Railway Hospital, Bengaluru was being stolen and sold in black market at exorbitant rates, the Railway Protection Force of Bengaluru Division conducted a raid and arrested four persons under Section 3 of Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, including one contractual worker and Group C/D employees working in Divisional Railway Hospital.”

All the accused have been produced before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress. “The staff involved have been suspended and stringent disciplinary action has been initiated by the Railway administration against them,” SWR’s statement added.

Since the onset of the second wave, black marketing of this drug was observed in the country. While Remdesivir is not a lifesaving drug, it is high in demand; even though doctors emphasise there is no relation with mortality and being administered Remdesivir.

Earlier on May 17, in Chennai, a police team led by Adyar Deputy Commissioner arrested three persons for selling Remdesivir vials at higher price than its Maximum Retail Price (MRP) from Indira Nagar area. Police said that a special team of the police led by Sub-Inspector Selvakumar and constables Venkatesan and Shankar and other police officers received information that Remdesivir vials were being sold by some people at Rs 25,000 per vial, after contacting prospective clients online.

In Bhopal, on the same day, three persons were charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) – based on the order of Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania – for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections

(IANS inputs)