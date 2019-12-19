2 persons dead after violence in anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Protest

Sources in the hospital say the two people died of bullet injuries.

Two persons are dead following violence in Mangaluru on a day of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city. The people who died are Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen Bengre (23). The police have not officially said what injuries the two people in ICU sustained, but sources in the hospital say they were bullet injuries.

“Other than the two who died, a KRSP constable suffered serious injury. DCP law and order Laxmi Ganesh also suffered serious injuries to his hand. DCP crime traffic Arunagshu also suffered injuries," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha, according to Daijiworld. The Commissioner said that the protesters had tried to attack policemen.

The police had fired in the air as per police sources, however some visuals also show police firing at the crowd.

"Despite their own community leaders requesting them to stop, without any care for public order, they (protesters) began burning things and attacking police. When things got out of control, two shots were fired in the air. Around 8 to 10 people attacked the police then and beat them up with stones," Harsha added.

Tear gas was used to disperse crowds gathered to protest against the CAA outside the DC office in Mangaluru.

"At 2 pm, people gathered in spite of section 144 in place. They started pelting stones, sticks and bottles. Several police officials began lathi charge and several people have been injured. The situation went out of control and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd", Harsha added.

Following this, a series of stone-pelting and arson incidents were reported

Police justified the action saying that thousands of people gathered at Kudroli leading to violent clashes between police and protesters. Protesters had defied prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC which was imposed late on Wednesday night. The police also resorted to firing shots in the air after the protesters began pelting stones.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa addressed the incident in Mangaluru and appealed to residents against inciting violence.

"An unfortunate incident has occurred in Mangaluru. We have to maintain peace and harmony. I request all the people to not cause harm to public property and to refrain from resorting to violence. I have held talks with leaders and representatives of the Muslim community and also from other communities. They have appealed to people and instructed them to refrain from resorting to violence," he said in a statement.

