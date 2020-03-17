2 Kerala women with COVID-19 had returned from ‘Umrah’, met relatives, traveled in bus

While one of the women had 10 primary contacts in Kerala after coming back, the other had 40.

Among the recent three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerala, there are two women from Malappuram district who had visited Mecca for the 'Umrah' pilgrimage. The third person is a native of Kasaragode who landed at Mangaluru airport and came via Dubai.

One of the women is a resident of Vaniyambalam, and the other is from Chemrakkattur of Malappuram. Both of them have been placed under isolation at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital.

Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik told the media that both women are stable.

The Chemrakkattur native reached Kerala on March 12 on an Air India flight AI 964 flight. She landed in Nedumbassery from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Vaniyambalam native landed at Karipur airport on March 9, by Air India AI 960 flight from Jeddah.

"In one case, we have identified 10 direct contacts. In the case of the other woman, there are 40 primary contacts. They all will be in home isolation," Jafar Malik said.

Both of them did not have any symptoms when they landed at the airports.

The district administration in a press note provided a brief of where the patients had travelled in Kerala.

The Vaniyambalam native who landed in Kapripur airport at 7.30 am on March 9 travelled in a share auto with 10 others from airport. On the way home, at 10.45 am, she stopped at a relative’s house. At 12 noon, she visited another relative in Mattakkulam. At 12.30 pm, she visited another house in Shantinagar after which she went to her home. She was admitted to the hospital on March 13.

The Chemrakkattur native had reached Nedumbassery by 7.30 am on March 12. From the airport, she travelled to Kaprippur on a Bincy Travels bus, with 40 co-passengers. By 2.30 pm she got down at a bus stop near Hajj House. By 4 pm, she started from there to her house in a car. Next day morning she was admitted to the hospital with a fever.

The district collector said that a detailed route map of the patients will be prepared soon.

Kerala now as 24 people who are infected by COVID-19 apart from three others who have now recovered.