2 injured in separate accidents involving Bentley and Lamborghini in Bengaluru

Investigations are currently underway in both cases, and no arrests have yet been made.

news Accidents

Two different car accidents in Bengaluru involving luxury cars Bentley and Lamborghini have caused two people to be injured and around five vehicles damaged.

In the first incident, a Bentley which was speeding from Hebbal reportedly hit three vehicles under the Mekhri Circle underpass at around 2.30pm on Sunday. Two men, an engineer named Praful Kumar and an autorickshaw driver named Abdul sustained injuries in the accident. The driver of the Bentley fled from the spot after a crowd began to gather, abandoning the car.

Praful and Abdul were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to TOI, DCP East (traffic division) M Narayan stated that the Bentley belongs to a private company. Representatives of the company have been asked to appear before police on Monday.

Traffic police have seizedthe car.

In another accident, a brand new Lamborghini car crashed into a police chowki at CTO Circle, right across from Cubbon Park Metro Station at around 5.15pm on Sunday.

Speaking to TNM, a police official from Cubbon Park traffic police station said that investigations are underway and that a case has been registered under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash and negligent driving.

In March 2019, a Bengaluru man died in a car accident while test driving a luxury model SUV. According to the police, 31-year-old Sagar was driving at a high speed when he hit a road divider which caused the car to topple over and land in a 10-metre deep ditch. He died on the way to the hospital. His wife, son, business partner and an associate from the car company were also in the vehicle and sustained injuries and were taken to a private hospital for treatment. According to the police, the airbag and use of seatbelts saved the lives of passengers who were sitting in the front.