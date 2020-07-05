2 Hyderabad jewellers die of COVID-19: Panic among 150 guests who attended party

A 63-year-old diamond jeweller who had organised the party for his relatives and friends two weeks ago in Hyderabad succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday.

The death of two city-based jewellers due to the coronavirus within a span of five days has led to panic among around 150 people from various walks of life who attended a birthday party hosted by one of them in Hyderabad a few days ago.

A 63-year-old diamond jeweller who had organised the party for his relatives and friends two weeks ago succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday. One of his guests, another city-based jeweller, had died earlier.

A leading politician from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and 11 others who attended the party have since tested positive and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, according to sources.

As many as 150 people had attended the birthday bash hosted by the jeweller, who owns a shop in Hyderabad's Himayatnagar area. Many leading jewellers, politicians, and prominent people from various walks of life were among the attendees. Since many important personalities attended the party, the incident was kept a closely guarded secret.

According to sources in the Telangana Health Department, three days after the party, a jeweller, who was among the guests, developed COVID-19 symptoms and was admitted to a private hospital, where he tested positive. He succumbed on Monday.

Later, the host too developed corona symptoms. He died at a corporate hospital on Friday.

Telangana, especially Hyderabad, has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases for the last 3 to 4 weeks. The number of cases crossed 22,000, with 1,850 new cases on Saturday. Greater Hyderabad alone accounted for 1,572 of the new cases.

Out of the 22,312 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, 11,537 people have recovered while a total of 10,487 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, G. Srinivas Rao said on Saturday that COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital, King Koti Hospital and Chest Hospital, all in Hyderabad. Critical patients were being treated in Gandhi Hospital.