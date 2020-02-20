2 Bengaluru SAP employees test positive for H1N1, offices closed in three cities

All SAP India offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation.

With two cases of H1N1 being reported from the Bengaluru office of German software major SAP India, the company, in an internal communication, advised its employees to work from home from February 20 to February 28. SAP India’s office in Bengaluru is located at RMZ Ecoworld at the Sarjapur-Marathahalli Outer Ring Road.

Confirming the internal note to TNM, SAP said in a statement that two SAP India employees based in Bengaluru (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

“Detailed contact tracing that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway. The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bangalore, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitization, and all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice,” the company said in a statement.

SAP told its employees that the situation is being monitored closely and that it will be extensively sanitising and fumigating its office campus over the next two days as a remedial measure.

“If anyone of you or your family members have any symptoms of cold, cough with fever please seek medical advice. In this situation, your understanding and cooperation is highly appreciated… The health of our employees is our priority and it is critical that we provide the current information and guidance to help limit the spread of the H1N1 virus,” the internal note also stated.

In 2016, India was majorly affected by H1N1 (Swine Flu) where over 42,592 cases were confirmed.

As per reports, 20 people in Hyderabad were tested positive for H1N1 in February. These people who has returned from China were initially tested for coronavirus.

H1N1 (swine flu) is caused by a strain of the influenza A virus and was initially said to have transmitted to humans from pigs. Symptoms of swine flu include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, nausea, and vomiting. People may also present with chills and severe myalgia (fatigue).

H1N1 or swine flu, is a type of influenza which causes fever, cough, cold and other symptoms of the regular flu. It is a zoonotic disease, meaning that it originated from animals (in this case pigs) but has now spread to humans. The first cases of H1N1 in people were detected in April 2009 in the US. It is contagious and can be spread from person to person. A vaccine is available against the flu which the WHO has now declared to be a seasonal flu.

The best way to protect yourself is to steer clear of anyone who might be sick and to practice proper coughing and sneezing hygiene measures. Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water. It is important to note that swine flu does not spread by eating pork which has been properly cooked.

(With inputs from Dr Nimeshika Jayachandran)