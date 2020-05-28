2 Asiaville reporters cycle from Delhi to Lucknow to document migrant crisis

The aim is to document the lives of the migrants who are on the journey to their native land, the journalists said.

As thousands of migrant workers are still on their way to their home states, two reporters from Delhi have decided to cycle from Delhi to Lucknow to document the crisis. Sruthin Lal (30) and Dibyaudh Das (23) from web portal Asiaville started cycling on May 21 and will be cycling a total of 530 kilometres to Lucknow.

“The aim is to document the lives of the migrants who are on the journey to their native land,” said Dibyaudh, speaking from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

“We were originally hoping to complete the project by May 31. But as we started moving, we saw so many stories and to learn more, we had to take detours and go into villages. I think we are going to overshoot our target because we camp in some places where there are so many cases or places like Etawah which is a migrant centre,” Sruthin said.

The reporters cycle from 5 am to 11 am, then go into villages, and start cycling again at 5 pm until nightfall.

Speaking about how local communities are helping migrant workers who are walking home, Sruthin said, “They are providing them with food, spending money out of their own pockets and helping them. During lockdown, everybody is in some sort of crisis but still people in villages are pooling in money and arranging food for these workers.”

“The entire experience is quite humbling and is transformative. Hopefully it transforms us for the better,” Dibyaudh said.