19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing, sexually assualting two boys in Andhra

The police said that the accused is a native of Mellempudi village in Guntur district.

news Crime

The Tadepalli police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Friday arrested a 19-year-old ‘necrophiliac’, who allegedly kidnapped two boys between the ages of five and six and killed them after sexually assaulting them. Police have described the accused, Gopi, as an ‘extreme pervert’ with a serious psychological disorder.

The accused is a native of Mellempudi village. According to Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police, RN Ammi, the Tadepalli police received a complaint on March 14, about a six-year-old boy who went missing. The boy was kidnapped between 3 pm to 4 pm, police said.

The boy’s dead body was later found in a guava field. The autopsy confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted and beaten to death.

In the investigation, Gopi was taken into custody for interrogation. During the interrogation, the accused confessed of kidnapping the six-year-old and sexually assaulting him. “When the boy resisted, he gagged him and killed him by strangulation. Even after killing the boy, he committed ‘unnatural’ sex,” SP Ammi told the media.

Reportedly, the limbs of the boy were broken. “His (The accused’s) psychological status is really bad. He has a perverted personality,” the SP said.

The SP added, “When we went to investigate the case, he came along with us casually to see the body.”

During the interrogation, Gopi also revealed that he had killed another boy in the same manner. The Tadepalli police had registered another missing complaint on February 11. The case did not make headway as police did not find any evidence, and neither could they find the body. It continued to be a case of a missing person until Gopi confessed to the crime.

Subsequently, during a search in Gopi’s house, they found a silver chain belonging to the second victim.

“The boy must be around 5 to 6-years old. He too was killed in the same manner, and sexually assaulted even after death,” SP Ammi said.

Police now have formed teams to find the body of the second victim. “We will search for the body near Buckingham Canal by forming teams,” the SP said.

“Since he is an extreme pervert, we will ask the court to treat this as a ‘rarest of rare case.’ We will also file a chargesheet within 90 days before he gets bail. We will ensure that he continues to remain in jail,” the SP said.